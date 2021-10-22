GC LOGISTICS ACKNOWLEDGES THE DISTINGUISHED MILITARY CAREER OF ADJUNCT GENERAL JEFF FILES
GC Logistics acknowledges the retirement of Adjunct General Jeff Files from the Mississippi Army National Guard 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Logistics would like to acknowledge the retirement of Adjunct General Jeff Files from the Mississippi Army National Guard 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on September 30, 2021.
General Files has a decorated military service highlighted by his experience as the Deputy Logistics Management Officer for the Mississippi Military Department and Operations Officer for the 184 Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC). As the Deputy Logistics Management Officer for the Mississippi Army National Guard, he oversaw logistical support to all Mississippi Army National Guard unit and served as a principal advisor to the Director for Logistics. As Operations Officer for the 184 ESC, he was responsible for theater logistical operations supporting many military operations at home and abroad.
General Files has received numerous awards, including Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, to name a few.
Mr. Files currently holds the position of President at GC Logistics and is an influential member of GC Logistics’ management team.
“I congratulate Jeff on an absolutely stellar military career. Jeff brings a depth and breadth of experience in all phases of logistics to every GCL project, and we are very fortunate to have him on our leadership team,” said Tom McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of GC Logistics.
“My career in the military has been influential and given me the experience needed as I transition from the public to private sector,” said Jeff Files. “I look forward to this new chapter of my life and appreciate how my family has given me this opportunity to follow my career path.”
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.
