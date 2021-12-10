The Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Connecticut Get Compensated if they Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-It Might be $100,000+

Connecticut

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran in Connecticut and he has lung cancer, and he had navy asbestos exposure decades ago-please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303 about compensation."” — Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT , USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the-go to legal expert for a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer in Connecticut-and who prior to 1982 had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy submarine, ship or at a shipyard. As Erik Karst is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303 compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and in no way does the compensation claim involve suing the navy. A Compensation claim like this involve established trust funds that were set up by manufacturers that provided equipment and insulation to the navy that contained asbestos.

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran anywhere in Connecticut and he has recently diagnosed lung cancer, and he had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy decades ago-please take financial compensation seriously and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Aside from being one of the nation's top asbestos exposure legal experts he also specializes in assisting Navy Veterans who have developed lung cancer-as a result of asbestos exposure that occurred decades ago. A person that had heavy exposure to asbestos has a five times greater chance of developing lung cancer as opposed to a person who had little or no asbestos exposure." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain or anywhere in Connecticut.

https://Connecticut.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for mesothelioma in Connecticut in include US Navy Veterans or shipyard workers in New London, or workers at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a manufacturing facility, at a public utility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Connecticut. www.karstvonoiste.com/



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.