Skyscend’s strategic collaboration with OMG Group in a bid to revolutionize the e-Invoicing Solutions in India
INDIA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyscend Inc., a US-headquartered fintech company having offices in India and Canada, has joined hands with OMG Group as the marketing and technology partner. The aim is to expand the reach and scale the right marketing strategies and technical support abilities. The alliance with OMG Group, one of the best Bengaluru based AdTech companies is a formidable step for Skyscend India.
Skyscend has stepped forward to transform the procurement business processes, through its intelligent technologies. The fintech startup defines itself as the one-stop solution for invoice automation, e-invoicing, and working capital solutions. The company has been recognized as a 'Top 10 Procurement Service Companies of 2021' for enabling business transformations. With OMG as a partner, Skyscend is all set to fill the gaps in the Indian Market and level up their reach.
“We are glad to partner with a team which walks on the lines of offering innovative solutions and this is only the beginning of journey of creating some milestone success. Skyscend is here to make the procurement business easy, transparent and painless with their intelligent e-invoicing solutions, and we are glad to associate as the technology and marketing partner in this voyage.” Ashish Bhat, (Founder & CEO, OMG)
As the founder and president of the company, Chaya Gangadarappa states “We built a product that is easy, painless and transparent. The vision is to reach out to every country in the world, and serve all the small businesses.”
Skyscend vouches for a 'new generation of frictionless invoicing' and has made an incredible journey so far. In about 12-14 months from its inception, they built a team, a product and signed the pilot customer of a multimillion deal.
However, that is not all about their 'phenomenal journey'. The company has very recently announced closing a seed capital round after raising $1.9M. The seed capital will be leveraged to scale Skyscend's infrastructure and product distribution to U.S. and international customers.
The company hails with the aim to accelerate the procure to pay transformation. Skyscend leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Cloud (ABC) to automate accounts payable, improve supplier management and simplify GST e-Invoicing Process.
In the words of Michael Kodinsky (CEO, Skyscend), "We are here to bring it all together, all the things that goes in between the sale back and forth, the paper trails, the invoicing and make it simpler, cheaper fast and more efficient. It is an incredible tool."
Skyscend's flagship product, Skyscend Pay, assists the buyers with ERPs to streamline their accounts payable processes while making their suppliers' invoicing workflow faster and easier. Skyscend Pay leverages AI-driven OCR technology for precise data extraction, eliminating paper invoices and accelerating invoice approval time. Additionally, the product also serves suppliers by providing early invoice payment options.
