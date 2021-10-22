Correction: Rocherty Rd Remains Closed at Route 241 (Colebrook Road) Roundabout in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – Rocherty Road remains closed at the roundabout project at Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. A press release issued yesterday announced all three legs of the roundabout were open to traffic. However, only the Route 241 (north/south) legs of the intersection currently are open.
An updated press release will be issued when Rocherty Road opens to traffic.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
