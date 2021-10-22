Route 48 Mosside Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions Saturday in Monroeville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Mosside Boulevard (Route 48) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, October 23 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on Mosside Boulevard between William Penn Highway and Northern Pike from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 23. Crews will conduct pavement repair operations. Police will control traffic on Mosside Boulevard as needed.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

