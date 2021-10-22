Northbound I-279 Parkway North Shoulder Closure Begins Monday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a shoulder closure on northbound I-279 (Parkway North) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, October 25 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, an around-the-clock shoulder closure on Northbound I-279 between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road (Exit 4) and the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5) exits will occur through mid-November. Crews from Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. will perform work to remove and replace the concrete gutter.

Please use caution while driving through the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-279 Parkway North traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Parkway North” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

