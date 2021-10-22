Zebra mussels confirmed in Mahnomen Lake and East Mahnomen Lake in Crow Wing County (published October 22, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Mahnomen Lake and East Mahnomen Lake in Crow Wing County.

A landowner reported finding zebra mussels on equipment in front of their property on Mahnomen Lake. A DNR invasive species specialist immediately found numerous and abundant adult zebra mussels on a dock post.

“Lake property owners play an important role in detecting invasive species, by carefully examining boats, docks and lifts when they are being removed from the water at the end of the season, and lake associations work together when they suspect invasive species in a lake,” DNR Invasive Species Unit Supervisor Heidi Wolf said.

As a reminder, Minnesota law requires that docks and lifts remain out of the water for at least 21 days after removal from a waterbody before they can be placed into another waterbody. In addition, anyone who transports a dock or lift from a shoreline property to an off-site location for storage or repair may need a permit to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

There are important prevention considerations for lake property owners:

Look on the posts, wheels and underwater support bars of docks and lifts, as well as any parts of boats, pontoons and rafts that may have been submerged in water for an extended period.

Anyone paid to remove boats, docks, lifts and other water-related equipment must be DNR trained and permitted. A list of DNR-permitted lake service provider businesses is available on the DNR website.

Contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if an invasive species is discovered in a waterbody that has not already been confirmed in that water.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/AIS.