Indoor Farming Market Top Companies, Recent Trend & Regional Analysis

The global Indoor Farming market size is projected to grow from USD 14,300 million in 2020 to USD 24,900 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Global Indoor Farming Market Research Report by Facility Type (Greenhouse, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture, Others), by Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs, Flowers and Ornamentals, Others), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Growing System (Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19Isolation of COVID-19, many countries around the world have realized that strengthening food production and distribution systems is critical to combating hunger and addressing the double burden of malnutrition, and that the development of indoor farming can aid in embracing all dimensions of various food security. The rise in health concern and the consumption of residue-free food has cleared the path for the use of modern techniques such as indoor farming.Market Segmentation AnalysisBased on the Facility Type, the market is segmented into Greenhouse, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture, Others. Greenhouse segment has largest market share during the forecast period.Based on the Crop Type, the market is segmented into Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs, Flowers and Ornamentals, Others. Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs segment has largest market share during the forecast period.Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software. Hardware segment has largest market share during the forecast periodBased on the Growing System, the market is segmented into Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid. Aeroponics segment has largest market share during the forecast periodCOVID-19 Impact on the Indoor Farming MarketThe COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on the market in terms of sales have been hampered due to disruptions in manufacturers' transit capabilities as a result of stringent lockdown requirements and rising safety concerns. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and changes in customer behavior as a result of strict lockdown conditions around the world have had an influence on the indoor farming sector.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in Indoor Farming market analysis include AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AutoGrow Systems Ltd., Bowery Farming, Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)., Freight Farms, FreshBox Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Logiqs B.V., Plenty Unlimited, Inc., SananBio, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Urban Crop Solutions, and Voeks IncMarket SegmentationBy Facility Type• Greenhouse• Indoor Vertical Farms• Container Farms• Indoor Deep Water Culture• OthersBy Crop Type• Fruits, Vegetables and Herbso Lettuceo Spinacho Kaleo Tomatoo Herbso Bell and Chilli Pepperso Strawberryo Cucumbero Others• Flowers and Ornamentalso Annualso Perennialso Ornamentalso OthersBy Component• Hardwareo Structureo LED Lightso HVACo Climate Control Systemo Irrigation Systemso Others• Softwareo Web-basedo Cloud-basedBy Growing System• Aeroponics• Hydroponics• Aquaponics• Soil-based• HybridBy Region• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & AfricaRegional AnalysisBased on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to have the largest revenue share. The increasing growth of greenhouses and vertical farms in the United Kingdom and Germany has elevated Europe to the top of indoor farm technology markets. Farmers have advocated this farming concept, which has been supported by the UK government.