Indoor Farming Market Top Companies, Recent Trend & Regional Analysis
The global Indoor Farming market size is projected to grow from USD 14,300 million in 2020 to USD 24,900 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.9%.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Indoor Farming Market Research Report by Facility Type (Greenhouse, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture, Others), by Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs, Flowers and Ornamentals, Others), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Growing System (Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Isolation of COVID-19, many countries around the world have realized that strengthening food production and distribution systems is critical to combating hunger and addressing the double burden of malnutrition, and that the development of indoor farming can aid in embracing all dimensions of various food security. The rise in health concern and the consumption of residue-free food has cleared the path for the use of modern techniques such as indoor farming.
Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Indoor-Farming-Market/request-sample
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Facility Type, the market is segmented into Greenhouse, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture, Others. Greenhouse segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Crop Type, the market is segmented into Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs, Flowers and Ornamentals, Others. Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software. Hardware segment has largest market share during the forecast period
Based on the Growing System, the market is segmented into Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid. Aeroponics segment has largest market share during the forecast period
COVID-19 Impact on the Indoor Farming Market
The COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on the market in terms of sales have been hampered due to disruptions in manufacturers' transit capabilities as a result of stringent lockdown requirements and rising safety concerns. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and changes in customer behavior as a result of strict lockdown conditions around the world have had an influence on the indoor farming sector.
Ask for Customization @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Indoor-Farming-Market/ask-for-customization
Key Players
The key players profiled in Indoor Farming market analysis include AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AutoGrow Systems Ltd., Bowery Farming, Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)., Freight Farms, FreshBox Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Logiqs B.V., Plenty Unlimited, Inc., SananBio, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Urban Crop Solutions, and Voeks Inc
Market Segmentation
By Facility Type
• Greenhouse
• Indoor Vertical Farms
• Container Farms
• Indoor Deep Water Culture
• Others
By Crop Type
• Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs
o Lettuce
o Spinach
o Kale
o Tomato
o Herbs
o Bell and Chilli Peppers
o Strawberry
o Cucumber
o Others
• Flowers and Ornamentals
o Annuals
o Perennials
o Ornamentals
o Others
By Component
• Hardware
o Structure
o LED Lights
o HVAC
o Climate Control System
o Irrigation Systems
o Others
• Software
o Web-based
o Cloud-based
By Growing System
• Aeroponics
• Hydroponics
• Aquaponics
• Soil-based
• Hybrid
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to have the largest revenue share. The increasing growth of greenhouses and vertical farms in the United Kingdom and Germany has elevated Europe to the top of indoor farm technology markets. Farmers have advocated this farming concept, which has been supported by the UK government.
Buy this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Indoor-Farming-Market/payment-gateway
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Vishal Thakur
Qualiket Research
+1 231-930-2010
email us here