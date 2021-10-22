Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Harford County

October 22, 2021

(FALLSTON, MD) – A Harford County man was arrested and charged early Thursday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Robert Jackson Wyatt Jr., 52, of Fallston, Maryland. Wyatt is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography. Wyatt was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

In August 2021, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Harford County.

On Thursday morning, the Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Robert Jackson Wyatt Jr

