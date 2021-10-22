GILSBAR ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF COVID NAVIGATOR
COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting October 1, 2021, Gilsbar is offering a COVID-19 Care Management program partnered with a digital app. COVID Navigator aids employers in managing their employee COVID-19 testing, vaccination records, and return to work requirements. This program is also an educational resource for employees who may have suffered from COVID-19 or may be considered COVID-19 Long Haulers. Available to members via an online portal and app, the following tools are a small sample of the resources and services provided:
• Health Assessment Questionnaire
• COVID-19 Resource Hotline: Assistance finding testing and/or vaccination locations
• COVID–19 Health Library: Access to a library of evidence-based, educational articles and videos
• Coping with COVID-19 - Stress Management Education
• Eating to Boost Your Immune System Education
• Acute symptom management
• Long-haul symptom management
“Gilsbar is dedicated to bringing to market solutions that not only help our clients manage their business processes but, just as importantly, provide a positive impact on their employees’ health and wellbeing,” said Christy Couvillion, MSN, RN, Senior Manager Population Health. “We understand that this virus is going to have long-term effects - on both business processes and the overall health of a company’s population – and Gilsbar is focused on offering the best possible solutions to our partners.” For more information on COVID Navigator, please reach out to a Gilsbar team member at EBSalesSupport@Gilsbar.com.
About Gilsbar, LLC
Established in 1959, Gilsbar, LLC® is one of the largest privately-held insurance services organizations in the country. Recognized for creating healthy businesses, Gilsbar, LLC® offers self-funded and fully insured benefit plan management services, along with Wellness, Advocacy, overall Population Health Management, and H&L and P&C brokerage services. Gilsbar, LLC’s integrated delivery model improves the health and well-being of its members, resulting in significant health plan savings for its clients.
Gilsbar, LLC® has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness methodology.
For more information, visit www.Gilsbar.com.
Elizabeth Wright
