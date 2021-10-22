Roswell, GA (October 22, 2021) - The GBI is assisting the Roswell Police Department with identifying additional sexual assault victims in an ongoing criminal investigation. The Roswell Police Department recently arrested Robert Vandel, age 63, of Canton, on multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation. Investigators believe that there are more victims in Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, Savannah, Midland, GA and Opelika, AL and because of the multijurisdictional implications asked the GBI to assist in the efforts of locating these victims.

All of the victims that have been identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents. Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson by email at [email protected] or call 770-640-4453.