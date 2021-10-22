Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,217 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI &amp; Roswell Police Department Seek Assistance in Locating Sexual Assault Victims

Roswell, GA (October 22, 2021) - The GBI is assisting the Roswell Police Department with identifying additional sexual assault victims in an ongoing criminal investigation.  The Roswell Police Department recently arrested Robert Vandel, age 63, of Canton, on multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.  Investigators believe that there are more victims in Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, Savannah, Midland, GA and Opelika, AL and because of the multijurisdictional implications asked the GBI to assist in the efforts of locating these victims. 

All of the victims that have been identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.  Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson by email at [email protected] or call 770-640-4453.

You just read:

More about GBI &amp; Roswell Police Department Seek Assistance in Locating Sexual Assault Victims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.