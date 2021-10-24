Surgical Robotics Market growth Value USD 9.56 Billion by 2027 at 24.6% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%, Market Trends – Favorable government initiatives for surgical robots

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method.

To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.

Download Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/99

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Some Key Highlights

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

Regional Bifurcation of the Surgical Robotics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Surgical Robotics market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Surgical Robotics market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Surgical Robotics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/99

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Proceed To Buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/99

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surgical Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Surgical Robotics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Higher accuracy & precision in surgery

4.2.2.2. Growth in minimally invasive surgical system

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Mechanical Failures associated with surgeries

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Surgical Robotics Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Types Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Neurosurgery

5.1.2. Spinal surgery

5.1.3. ENT Surgery

5.1.4. Orthopedic Surgery

5.1.5. Robotic Radiosurgery System

5.1.6. Others

Continued…!

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/99

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Newborn Screening Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/new-born-screening-market

RFID in Healthcare Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market

Regenerative Medicine Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Patient Engagement Solutions Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.