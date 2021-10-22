Anime Market Size to Worth Around US$ 48.3 Billion by 2030

The global anime market size was reached at US$ 22.6 billion in 2020 is predicted to be worth around US$ 48.3 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Anime is created with using hand-drawn pictures and computer animations. Anime originated in Japan and hence it is also called Japanimation. The anime gained immense popularity in Japan and it gradually gained rapid traction across the global markets. The rapid popularity of the anime attracted heavy investments and technological advancements in the anime market. The emergence of numerous production studios, anime creators, and artists significantly fostered the growth and development of the market across the globe. The consistent development and distribution of various anime characters and shows also created a positive impact on the market. The anime market generates a huge amount of revenues from the overseas sales.

The rapid growth of the anime shows in the North America and Europe has exponential contributions in the revenue generation. Moreover, the market is driven by the merchandising and the growing penetration of online video streaming platforms. Merchandising is the most profitable segment of the anime market. Further, the online distribution is expected to contribute significantly towards the revenue generation in the foreseeable future. The conventional TV distribution is also a prominent type in the market that has the most significant role in popularizing the anime shows among the millennials in the Asia Pacific nations. Now, the internet distribution has taken over the anime market and will play a crucial role in the growth of the global anime market.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Technological advancements in the anime industry

Rising penetration of OTT platforms

Introduction of virtual reality (VR)

Improvement in the standard of living

Huge population of youth and children

Rise in disposable income

Rising number of anime creators

Strategic partnerships between the developers and online streaming platforms

Growing merchandising activities across the globe





Scope of the Anime Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 48.3 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 7.9% Fastest Growing Market Middle East Largest Market Asia Pacific Segments Covered Service Type, Region Type Regional Scope North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World By Service T.V

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific dominated the global anime market and it is expected to retain its position. This is mainly attributable to the dominant market share of Japan in the global anime industry. Japan is the home to the numerous anime creators and production studios. Further, China is also focusing on its anime industry and is planning to introduce some regulations regarding its anime industry. The anime market in China is expected to grow rapidly. Further, rising disposable income, improvement in the living standards of the people, rising adoption of smart devices, and rapid penetration of internet has significantly fueled the consumption of anime contents in the recent years in the Asia Pacific.

The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growing popularity of the anime shows and a rise in the fan-following among the viewers. Further, the presence of various popular convention centers is positively boosting the growth of the anime market in the region. Further the higher adoption rate of advanced technologies like VR in the region is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

By Type, the merchandising segment was the dominant segment in 2020. The increasing number of partnerships between the consumer product manufacturers and the anime creators to launch numerous products for the merchandising segment has significantly boosted the market growth. The internet distribution is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the rising penetration of various OTT platforms across the globe.





Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing popularity of media shows and rising consumer expenditure on online shows is expected to drive the global anime market during the forecast period. The growing number of anime production houses and film creators are also augmenting the anime market growth.

Restraints - The lack of efficient artists due to the insufficient payments to the anime artists is a potential threat and a major restraining factor that may hamper the growth of the global anime market during the forecast period.

Opportunities - The Asia Pacific is a growing market which shows a lot of revenue generation opportunities owing to the presence of huge number of children in the region. This is a major opportunity for growth in the market.

Challenges - The availability of unauthorized online streamers of anime shows are the major challenge to the industry players as these unauthorized streaming platforms results in financial losses to the original creators.

