Florida PSC to Hold FPL Special Commission Conference on Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Special Commission Conference at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to consider Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) petition for a rate increase.  FPL, the Office of Public Counsel, and other parties filed a Stipulation and Settlement Agreement on August 10, 2021, which will also be considered. 

A technical hearing was held on September 20 for parties in the case to provide evidence and testimony to Commissioners and be cross examined by all parties. Also, 12 Customer Service Hearings were held in July and August, allowing FPL and Gulf Power Company customers to testify before Commissioners.

The Special Commission Conference is scheduled for the following time and location:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 9:30 a.m. Betty Easley Conference Center Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148) 4075 Esplanade Way Tallahassee, Florida

The hearing will be available on the PSC’s website and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

