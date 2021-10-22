Submit Release
Antibiotics Market Growth Rate at CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026

IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of report based on region, action mechanism, drug class, spectrum of activity, route of administration and end user.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antibiotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global antibiotics market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global antibiotics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Antibiotics refer to the group of medicines, such as fluoroquinolone, penicillin, cephalosporin, etc., that mitigate the growth of microorganisms, prevent reproduction of parasites, and reduce serious problems of bacterial infections. They are preferably taken orally in the form of pills, liquids, tablets, and capsules. Antibiotics are also available in sprays, creams, ointments, and lotions, which are applied directly to the skin to heal specific acne and other skin diseases. Moreover, antibiotics can be delivered intravenously (IV) or through injection for severe infections.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of numerous infectious diseases, such as pneumonia, malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, etc., along with the easy availability of generic medicines, is primarily driving the global antibiotics market. Furthermore, the growing incidences of surgical procedures are also increasing the sales of antibiotics to prevent incision infection. Besides this, antibiotics are finding extensive applications in livestock farming to safeguard animal health and support food safety. Moreover, several health organizations are entering into strategic partnerships with private companies to deliver new treatments and improve existing drugs, which is expected to further propel the global market for antibiotics in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:
• Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.)
• Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Melinta Therapeutics
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Nabriva Therapeutics Plc
• Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi SA
• Spero Therapeutics
• Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, action mechanism, drug class, spectrum of activity, route of administration and end user.

Breakup by Action Mechanism:
• Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
• Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
• DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
• RNA Synthesis Inhibitors
• Mycolic Acid Inhibitors
• Others

Breakup by Drug Class:
• Cephalosporin
• Penicillin
• Fluoroquinolone
• Macrolide
• Carbapenem
• Aminoglycoside
• Others

Breakup by Spectrum of Activity:
• Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics
• Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics

Breakup by Route of Administration:
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Topical
• Others

Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Antibiotics Market Growth Rate at CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026

