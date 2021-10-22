Baby Care Products Market Share in India 2021-2026: Industry Research, Growth, Top Companies and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Baby Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India baby care products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India baby care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Baby care products include skin and hair care products and toiletries that are suitable to be used on toddlers. These products are generally manufactured using mild and hydrating ingredients, such as milk cream, jojoba and almond oils, shea butter and aloe vera. Some of the most commonly utilized baby care products include soaps, cleansers, powder, lotion, shampoos, oil, and diaper rash ointment.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
India Baby Care Products Market Trends:
The market in India is primarily driven by the rising preference for infant hygiene and safety. Moreover, the increasing concerns among the parents have also provided a boost to the sales of premium baby care products. Furthermore, leading manufacturers across the country are continually adopting innovative packing solutions and utilizing organic substances in the formulation of baby care products, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth across the country include the easy availability of products via online and offline organized retail channels and the steadily inflating disposable income levels of the masses.
India Baby Care Products Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
Artsana S.p.A.
Dabur India Ltd
Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Me N Moms Private Ltd
Nestle S.A
Pigeon Corporation
Procter & Gamble Company
Unicharm Corporation.
Breakup by Product Type:
Baby Skin Care
Baby Hair Care
Baby Toiletries
Baby Bath Products and Fragrances
Baby Diapers and Wipes
Baby Food and Beverages
Breakup by Category:
Premium
Mass
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Pharmacies/Drug Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
