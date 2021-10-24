Rehabilitation Robotics Market Merger and Acquisitions ,Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The report clearly defines the Rehabilitation Robotics market position on a global level. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. One of the key factors hindering the market growth is the high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices, particularly in emerging economies. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Rehabilitation Robotics business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd., received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the sale of its ReStore Exo-Suit, the first soft robotic system for stroke treatment across the U.S., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the North America region.

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

Top Key Parameters Are:

Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Rehabilitation Robotics market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Rehabilitation Robotics Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Rehabilitation Robotics Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Rehabilitation Robotics Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Rehabilitation Robotics products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued….

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Rehabilitation Robotics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Rehabilitation Robotics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Rehabilitation Robotics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

