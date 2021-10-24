Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Analysis By Industry Share, Acquisition, Statistics & Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 25.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to reach USD 54.75 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report clearly defines the Assistive Reproductive Technology market position on a global level. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market revenue growth is driven by increasing popularity of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination, among other technologies.

There is a higher prevalence of infertility among the male population across the globe. Rising stress levels, shift towards sedentary lifestyle, and increasing incidence of obesity is resulting in fertility issues, which is propelling growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. A significant cause of infertility among the global population is Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), predominantly gonorrhea, and chlamydia. These diseases can cause damage or scarring of the fallopian tubes in women and blockage and scarring of the reproductive structures (e.g., ejaculatory ducts), resulting in infertility.

Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in countries reporting lower fertility rates. According to statistics published by WHO, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally. Growing incidence of ovulation problems with irregular or no periods is a common cause of infertility in women. Increased awareness pertaining to various fertility treatments among younger generation and more women opting for such fertility treatments is driving growth of the market.

The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Top Key Parameters Are:

Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles that use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Artificial insemination segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as it does not require removal of eggs from the body, and hence the procedure is far less invasive for women who are planning to conceive. In this treatment, sperm is directly placed in the uterus or cervix for achieving pregnancy. Also, the process is more cost-effective compared to IVF, as it does not require egg extraction/laboratory monitoring.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Assistive Reproductive Technology market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Assistive Reproductive Technology market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Assistive Reproductive Technology industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Assistive Reproductive Technology market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

