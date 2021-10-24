Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of smartphone based breath analyzers and growing number of approvals from various regulatory bodies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Factors like increasing alcohol and substance abuse coupled with strict government laws are the major factors driving market growth. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Breath Analyzers market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

Growing number of approvals from restrictive bodies like the European Commission and U.S. FDA, along with increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers is accelerating the market growth. There are innovative product offerings by major companies operating in the market, particularly for medical applications, are anticipated to fuel the growth of breath analyzers market across the globe throughout the forecast period.

Breath analyzers are also gaining traction because of the increasing demand for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) level measuring devices at workplace coupled with its non-invasive nature. It is a vital tool for tuberculosis, observance medicine, alcohol, bronchial asthma, and other diseases. The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

According to our analysts, it is projected that the demand for this technique is ought to rise perpetually. However, inexact analysis is likely to cause incorrect diagnosing which is a major restraint of the market. Emerging markets across the globe are focusing on dual sensor technology which has potential to drive the market in future. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, despite the multiple advantages of breath analyzers, issues like discrepancy in results and hygiene considerations pose major threats to the expansion of this market. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Breath Analyzers market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In March 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a marijuana breath analyzer developer based out of Canada, developed the version 2 of their already existing THC Breath Analyzer (THCBA). The THCBA now has better and attractive features like single-stage direct breath capability and single-hand ergonomic design. During testing, it has been noticed that the device is capable of providing results in under 5 minutes.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Breath Analyzers market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

Chemical crystal technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

Others

Global Breath Analyzers Market Highlights:

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

