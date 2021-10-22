Actuators Market Growth Rate at CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global actuators market report based on product, type, end-use industry, and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Actuators Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global actuators market witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. An actuator is an electro-mechanical device that can be operated electrically, manually or via a software program. It assists in the movement and controlling of machinery equipment and systems. It is commonly utilized in the form of solenoids, comb drivers, electric motors, and hard drive stepper motors. As a result, it finds applications in the oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, metals and mining, food and beverages (F&B), automotive, and aerospace sectors across the globe.
Global Actuators Market Trends:
Technological advancements like the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have positively influenced the demand for actuators worldwide. Moreover, the rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has facilitated the automation of actuators to reduce downtime and increase productivity in industrial and manufacturing units. Besides this, a rising number of aircraft carriers are being equipped with actuators on each wing for maintaining efficient flight at low airspeeds. They are also employed in several industries to automate operations and improve accuracy in the overall production. Furthermore, rapid industrialization, product innovations like the introduction of actuators with low carbon emissions and increasing research and development (R&D) activities are contributing to the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Rockwell Automation, Inc.
• Moog Inc.
• Emerson Electric Co.
• ABB Ltd.
• SMC Corporation
• IMI plc
• Flowserve Corporation
• Altra Industrial Motion Corporation
• Cedrat Technologies
• DVG Automation S.p.A.
• Festo Corporation
• MISUMI Group Inc.
• Harmonic Drive, LLC
• Kinitics Automation Limited
• Venture MFG. Co
Breakup by Production Method:
• Linear Actuators
o Rod Type
o Screw Type
o Belt Type
• Rotary Actuators
o Motors
o Bladder and Vane
o Piston Type
Breakup by Type:
• Electric
• Pneumatic
• Hydraulic
• Mechanical
• Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Oil and Gas
• Power Generation
• Chemicals
• Food and Beverages
• Metals and Mining
• Automotive
• Aerospace and Defense
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
