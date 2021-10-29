List of Top Tea Manufacturers | Best Tea Brand and Companies in India 2021
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India tea market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top India tea companies are focusing on using multi-layered packaging to store and distribute tea for minimizing spoilage and adulteration, and maintaining the fragrance and freshness of the tea leaves. They are also introducing numerous variants, such as kombucha, bubble, organic and green tea, due to the growing awareness regarding their health and medicinal benefits among consumers. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
India Tea Market Trends:
The market in India is majorly driven by considerable growth in the food and beverages sector. With the rapid expansion of café culture across the country and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, premium and exotic tea drinks are gaining widespread prominence among the urban population, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing health-consciousness among individuals regarding the numerous health benefits offered by the regular consumption of tea is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Since it aids in reducing the cholesterol levels in the blood and helps facilitate healthy weight management while reducing stress levels, this is providing a boost to the sales of tea across the country. Moreover, numerous key players are now utilizing multi-layered packaging to minimize the chances of spoilage and adulteration while ensuring that the freshness and aroma of the product remain intact, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the widespread preference for herbal and green tea in India and easy product availability through online and offline organized retail channels
Top Indian Tea Manufacturing Companies and Brands
Amar Tea Pvt. Ltd.
Duncans Industries Ltd.
Hindustan Unilever Limited
Organic India Private Limited
Pataka Group of Companies
Tata Consumer Products (Tata Sons Private Limited)
Wagh Bakri Tea Group.
