Almond Flour Market to Generate $1,704.23 Million by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almond Flour Market by Product Type (Natural Almond Flour and Blanched Almond Flour), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Cosmetics, and Other), End Use (Commercial and Household), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global almond flour industry was estimated at $976.46 million in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.70 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027.Increase in demand for almond flour as a key ingredient in bakery premix applications, surge in demand for natural almond flour due to their organic properties, rise in demand for almond flour in developing nations, and upsurge in application of blanched almond flour in the cosmetic industry fuel the growth of the global almond flour market. On the other hand, availability of healthier substitutes and stringent regulations & international quality standards imposed on food products impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in focus on improving quality and shelf life and increase in investments by small-& mid-sized food product manufacturing companies are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry. Covid-19 scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic has made people more health conscious. There has been an increased inclination toward consuming products that are rich in nutrients, protein, vitamins, and essential minerals which, in turn, has impacted the almond flour market positively.On the other hand, transportation problems have caused disruptions in the supply chain. Prices have also declined for crops such as maize and wheat. However, government bodies are coming up with a number of relaxations on the existing regulations, which would aid the global market to recoup its position very soon.Based on type, the blanched almond flour segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global almond flour market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. However, government bodies are coming up with a number of relaxations on the existing regulations, which would aid the global market to recoup its position very soon.Based on type, the blanched almond flour segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global almond flour market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Blanched almond flour is used in a wide range of bakery products, confectioneries, hair& skin care stuffs globally and its demand is gradually increasing in the developed countries which, in turn, has propelled the segment growth. The natural almond flour segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to increasing consumer preference for organic label products.Based on application, the bakery segment accounted for nearly half of the global almond flour market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Rise in consumption of bakery products owing to their cost effectiveness and several health benefits fuel the segment growth. Simultaneously, the cosmetics segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% till 2027. This is due to growth of their application in skin and hair care products. On the basis of end use, the commercial segment held a significant share of 66.4% in the global market in 2019. This is attributed to increase in demand for almond-based products as healthy alternatives to conventional products across the globe. In addition, benefits such as easy handling and longer shelf life further adds to its market attractiveness.On the basis of sales channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 67.50% of the almond flour market share, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers are preferring products from various offline sales channels such as hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, among others while purchasing, which has created major traction in the almond flour market. This is attributed to the fact that consumers are preferring products from various offline sales channels such as hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, among others while purchasing, which has created major traction in the almond flour market.Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global almond flour market. In the U.S., the demand for almond flour is growing extensively for various bakery products, as it is a rich in vitamins and minerals.This factor has driven the market growth in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% by 2027. Increase in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in developing countries supports the growth of the market in this province.Interested to Procure The Data? The key players profiled in this report include Rolling Hills Nut Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Hodgson Mill, Treehouse Almonds, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Oleander Bio, SA, Shiloh Farms, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc, Anthony's Goods, and Barney Butter. The key players provide current almond flour market trends, financial statement, and products development.