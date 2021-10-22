Plasma Fractionation Market in Vietnam - Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Industry's Growth Rapidly
Growing aging population across the country that is vulnerable to various medical disorders and unavailability of substitutes drive the growth of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market. However, stringent government regulations regarding high quality standards of plasma derivatives hinder the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players.
— Allied Market Research
Vietnam plasma fractionation market generated $56.62 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $79.03 million by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Covid-19 scenario:
- The demand for plasma fractionation has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in demand for blood plasma of recovered Covid-19 patients to treat the infected patients.
- The demand for plasma fractionation would grow to increase the immunity of the aging patients suffering from primary immunodeficiency disorders and neurological conditions.
- The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market based on product, application, and end user.
Based on product, the immunoglobulins segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the coagulation factor VIII segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the neurology segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes segments such as hematology, immunology, critical care, and others.
Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, itis expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the clinical research institutes segment.
Leading market players analyzed in the research includes Biotest AG, Baxter International Inc.,Getz Healthcare,Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., KedrionBiopharma, Grifols SA, Novo Nordisk, Octapharma, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, and Sanova Healthcare.
