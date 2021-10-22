Orthopedic Devices Market Size | is Projected to Reach USD 71.67 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3%

Key Players Covered in the Orthopedic Devices Market Research Report Are Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic Integra LifeSciences, Wright Medical Group N.V., Össur Corporate, Globus Medical and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic devices market is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing geriatric population across the world. As per a research published in 2015 by the United Health Foundation, every year, more than 300,000 adults belonging to the age group of 65 years and above are estimated to be hospitalized for hip fractures. Besides, around 30% of seniors fall per year. It is further leading to higher number of orthopedic injuries. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Dental Implants, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The study further mentions that the orthopedic devices market size stood at USD 51.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 71.67 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.





INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2019 : Globus Medical announced the successful acquisition of all the assets of StelKast, a reputed manufacturer of instruments and implants for hip and knee replacement. It would aid the former in to broaden its portfolio in the fields of arthroplasty and cranial procedures.

: Globus Medical announced the successful acquisition of all the assets of StelKast, a reputed manufacturer of instruments and implants for hip and knee replacement. It would aid the former in to broaden its portfolio in the fields of arthroplasty and cranial procedures. May 2019: Medtronic acquired a privately-held surface technology and titanium spine interbody implant company named Titan Spine. It enables Medtronic in gaining the latter’s product portfolio.

Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Diseases to Drive Growth

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, a provider of educational programs for allied health professionals and orthopaedic surgeons, published a report that affirms that every year in the Unites States alone, approximately 6.8 million patients suffering from several orthopedic injuries come to medical attention. It proves that the rising prevalence of orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal diseases is further resulting in agonizing physical pain and limited mobility. It is expected to propel the orthopedic devices market growth during the forthcoming years. However, the surgical procedure is very expensive in nature. It may hamper the growth of the market.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 68.51 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 53.44 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 145 Segments covered Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders and Traumatic Injuries to Drive Growth Rapid Rise in the Elderly Population Will Boost the Volume of Surgical Procedures High Cost of Surgical Implantation and Post-Surgical Complications to Limit Market Growth





Joint Reconstruction Segment to Lead Backed by Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Based on type, the market is grouped into joint reconstruction devices, dental implants, trauma devices, spinal devices, orthobiologic devices, arthroscopy devices, trauma devices, and others. Out of these, in 2018, the joint reconstruction segment held 35.8% in terms of orthopedic devices market share and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

This growth is attributable to the rising number of procedures, namely, extrementies and shoulder reconstructions, hip and knee replacements, and other similar procedures associated with joints. The arthroscopy devices segment is likely to expand at fast pace owing to the increasing emergence of novel products and upsurging cases of soft tissue injuries related to sports.





High Purchasing Power of the Masses to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America procured USD 23.86 billion orthopedic medical devices market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the presence of adequate reimbursement policies, as well as surging incidence of orthopedic surgeries. Apart from these, availability of state-of-the-art treatment options and rising awareness among the patient pool regarding the presence of these advanced devices would contribute to the market growth

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the orthopedic medical devices market. They are as follows:

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

NuVasive, Inc.

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Össur Corporate

Globus Medical

Other prominent players





Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights 4.1 Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases by Key Countries/Region 4.2 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch 4.3 Overview of New Product Launches 4.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Joint Reconstruction Devices Knee Hip Extremeties Spinal Devices Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non- Fusion Devices



TOC Continued….!





