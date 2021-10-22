Sports Analytics Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Sports Analytics Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Sports Analytics Market ’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Sports Analytics Market . The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Sports Analytics Market , including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The global Sports Analytics Market is Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global sports analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for sports analytics solutions to determine value of players in player transfers is another factor expected to boost revenue growth of the global sports analytics market in future. Furthermore, rising sports technology investments for data-driven decision making is expected to augment the global sports analytics market growth over the forecast period.

Report Objectives

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Sports Analytics Market

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Sports Analytics Market .

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Extensively profile top players of the global Sports Analytics Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments .

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Interpretation prospect:

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Sports Analytics Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Sports Analytics Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key Companies in the Sports Analytics Market include:

Exlservice Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experfy, Inc., Sportradar AG, Oracle Corporation, Catapult Group International Limited, and Deltatre SpA.

Global Sports Analytics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Sports Analytics Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports analytics market on the basis of component, sports type, deployment, analysis, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Sports Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Cricket

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-field

Ticket Pricing

Fan Engagement

On-field

Video Analysis

Player & Team Analysis

Health Assessment

