Internet of Things Chip Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2028

IoT Chip Market Size – USD 11.37 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global IoT chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices among an expanding consumer base in developed as well as developing economies.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global IoT Chip Market ’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global IoT Chip Market . The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the IoT Chip Market , including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The global IoT chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices among an expanding consumer base in developed as well as developing economies. Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology is also a major factor expected to further boost global IoT chip market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of more advanced technologies due to industry 4.0 trends is expected to further support growth of the market.

Report Objectives

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global IoT Chip Market

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global IoT Chip Market .

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Extensively profile top players of the global IoT Chip Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments .

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Interpretation prospect:

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global IoT Chip Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The IoT Chip Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key Companies in the IoT Chip Market include:

NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Global IoT Chip Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global IoT Chip Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Application Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Low Energy

Zigbee

Ant+

Ethernet

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Thread

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometer

Pressure Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IoT Chip Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. IoT Chip Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for wearable devices

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence technology

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of connected devices

4.2.2.4. Increasing application of IoT for process automation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Data security issue

4.2.3.2. Interoperability issues

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. IoT Chip Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. IoT Chip Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) Continued ….

