Fall Protection Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3.93 Billion by 2028
Reports And Data
The growth of the market for fall protection equipment is driven by the increasing demand for fall protection equipment in the construction industryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fall Protection Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.45 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.93 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for labour safety is the major driving factor of the market.
Rise in demand for fall protection equipment’s to drive market growth for recreational activities. One of the key drivers of the market for fall protection is the construction, industrial and utility sectors. Using fall protection equipment in these activities ensures that amateurs and professional participants are safe and protected.
The sale of low-cost and low-quality products accompanied by a lack of consumer awareness is likely to hamper the demand of the market. Furthermore, non-compliance by the industrial participants with different regulations and standards is the main restraining factors faced by the manufacturers for the industry. Regulatory bodies, however, require employers to provide each employee with a training program that may be exposed to falling hazards.
The major players in the market are 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), GF Protection Inc. (US), Skylotec GmbH (Germany), Kee Safety, Inc. (UK), Werner Co. (US), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (US), Total Access (UK), and FallTech (US).
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The market for access system is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Due to the increase in demand for fall protective equipment used in confined spaces, the access system segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Access systems include products used in confined space and tripods in tanks, vessels, sewers, and other applications.
• Based on end-users, the market for construction segment is estimated to have the largest market share at USD 1.02 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period. Mandatory regulations by governments of various countries around the globe, in regards to the use of equipment to lower the number of accidents during construction activities, are expected to drive the growth of this segment.
• APAC is estimated to reach USD 1.02 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. China's growth is driven by its large manufacturing and building sectors that create demand for both general and personal fall protection systems. The market in India is estimated to be the fastest growing in the APAC, due to factors such as large populations, a fast developing economy, particularly in the construction sector.
This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, end-users, distribution and regional analysis.
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Hard goods
• Soft goods
• Access system
• Rescue kit
• Services
End-Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Construction
• Oil & gas
• Mining
• General industry
• Transportation
Distribution (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Direct
• Indirect
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Fall Protection Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
