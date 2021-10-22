TheSports announced as an official partner of Planet Sport

3D LIVE MATCH TRACKER TheSports API

TheSports and Planet Sport enter into a strategic partnership that aims to amplify and better the experience of sports fans.

SINGAPORE, 新加坡, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheSports and Planet Sport enter into a strategic partnership that aims to amplify and better the experience of sports fans. Planet sport is all set to integrate TheSports' feature-rich Live Match Tracker widget to offer users an experience of the live match.

After a journey of about two decades, Planet sport has established itself from a mere scratch. Today it is a well-versed company in the world of sports. For planet sport, sports' audience and fans are the top priority. With engaging and creative digital content, planet sport keeps its audience engaged.

With the vision to satisfy their clients, Planet sport is committed to delivering them the best each time. Therefore, undoubtedly, TheSports is their top pick.

TheSports has been in the sports market for over a year now. Being the world's leading sports data provider, it has pledged to provide sports' lovers all around the globe with the most accurate and up-to-date sports data. They have recently launched a Live Match Tracking widget, which is everything a sports lover needs to address your sports' live action needs.

TheSports' Live Match Tracker features avenues for increased engagements and contextual insights and statistics. In addition, it offers sports viewers a unique visualization of all the match action and in-depth real-time content for live and Simulated Reality sports innovative features.

The feature-rich tracker gives an excellent edge to Planet Sport to satisfy its audience by offering them the most entertaining and the most engaging experiences. Planet sport also wants to see brands and partners win and commercially thrive by delighting sports audiences with true authenticity.