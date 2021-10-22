Eco-Friendly Sock Company to Plant 50,000 Trees in Rural India

Having already completed the The Orca Project and now AtlasGO, Boomhi is already looking to begin new projects to benefit the environment, and has plans to support One Tree Planted in Brazil.

Boomhi, a sustainable sock company dedicated to restoring the environment and spreading happiness, has secured pledges to plant 50,000 fruit trees in rural India in late 2021. The pledges are a direct result of nearly 2,000 people who supported their mission to benefit local economies and environments through active, mindful practices in their daily lives.

The mission was sponsored by Boomhi and supported by AtlasGO. Any member of the AtlasGO community could download their app and sign up to participate in Boomhi’s mission. The app converted the activities of its users into pledges to plant trees: for example, one tree is pledged per four miles walked, hiked, or run by a community member, and one tree is pledged per hour spent meditating, doing yoga, or gardening.

Nearly 2,000 members of the AtlasGO community logged their activities to help meet the goal. The trees will be planted later this year through One Tree Planted, a charity based in the United States that plants trees abroad based on donations.

According to Boomhi, “the trees will be planted primarily in the Villages of Palwal (India) and adjoining districts in the state of Haryana, and villages of Behror in Rajasthan. The fruit trees will help small and marginalized farmers increase their families’ nutrition and income while fighting pollution, conserving water, and preventing soil erosion.” They add that, after three years, each fruit tree will contribute $10 USD yearly to local economies, while working to “considerably reduce hunger, malnutrition, and poverty in the villages and communities where they are planted.”

In addition to its sponsored missions and partnerships, Boomhi contributes to environmental change by pledging to plant one tree every time they sell a pair of their unique socks. The socks sold by Boomhi are embedded with a proprietary pattern that helps the wearer to feel joyful and optimistic. In addition, the socks themselves are made from a special yarn sourced from recycled plastic bottles. The company estimates that one pair of its standard-size socks removes roughly three water bottles from the environment.

Having already completed the The Orca Project and now AtlasGO, Boomhi is already looking to begin new projects to benefit the environment, and has plans to support One Tree Planted in Brazil.

Website: https://weareboomhi.com/

Name: Boomhi Email: support@weareboomhi.com Organization: Boomhi Address: 350 Britannia Road East Unit #1, Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 1X9, Canada