Educational Leadership Coach Jordan Tinney to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of COVID, principals, vice principals and teachers are being asked to manage an incredible range of demands and expectations from their communities. For the principal and vice principal, it's a world of competing demands, balancing policy with strong relationships on the ground.

Jordan Tinney serves as superintendent and CEO of the Surrey school district, where he is responsible for overseeing the education of more than 75,000 students, as well as the district’s 12,000 employees.

“I love my job,” says Tinney. “I’m living the dream of leadership at the district level.”

Still, with 12,000 employees, Tinney is a long way from the classroom.

“In my role, you're only as good as the people around you, so I spend a lot of time developing the people I support and who support me on a daily basis,” says Tinney. “What I wanted to do was develop a coaching organization dedicated to building the capacity of everyone around you.”

Today, in addition to his role as superintendent, Tinney is an educational leadership coach who supports individuals in private industry and people at the district level in senior leadership, like teachers, principals, educational nonprofits.

“At the end of the day, I'm a teacher too. We may have different positions, but I have the same daily struggles and challenges,” says Tinney. “I believe the more that I can be an effective coach, the better my interactions in the workplace, and the more I can help those around me. I try to treat as many conversations as I can like a coaching conversation.”

According to Tinney, it's not so much about the work as it is about the relationships surrounding the work. How do you navigate the complexity of your workplace with your peers and leaders? How do you develop trust and clarity? How do you develop shared accountability and responsibility for where the group is going?

“You have to be able to connect systems and see the bigger picture to work for the greater good,” says Tinney. “At the same time, you have to connect directly with each and every person so that they know they matter. It’s about being able to hold a vision and listen to others and help others work with you to shape that vision and make it reality.”

Tinney says that in education, you have to love kids and community and you have to love learning.

“We need to return to the learning agenda,” says Tinney. “If we live in that world where learning is always a good thing, every day is fulfilling.

“Anyone who gets into this work did so because they wanted to make the biggest difference possible,” says Tinney. “Every day I get new things come my way that I've never dealt with before, and you have to apply a whole new perspective. I hope I've helped the system be a little more caring and compassionate.”

