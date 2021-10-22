Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Size And Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Growth Opportunities

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the poly-vinyl chloride market is expected to grow from $24.39 billion in 2020 to $29.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $35.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The growth of end-user industries, including construction, health care, packaging, boosts the demand for PVC increasing the growth of the PVC market.

The Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.

Trends In The Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market

The poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing the new "molecular orientation" technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. Molecular orientation is a manufacturing method that increases flexibility and resistivity of PVC from fatigue and impact. Molecular technology aligns the randomly arranged molecules in a normal PVC under certain conditions of pressure, temperature and speed, in the same direction. The new alignment improves the strength, ductility of the PVC pipes creating new PVC-O pipes. For instance, Molecor, uses molecular orientation to produce TOM® PVC-O pipes. These pipes are resistant to low temperatures with high resistance to cracks or impacts.

Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Segments:

The global poly-vinyl chloride market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC, Low-smoke PVC, Chlorinated PVC

By End Use Industry: Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Healthcare, Others

By Application: Pipes & Fittings, Film & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses & Tubing, Others

By Geography: The global poly-vinyl chloride market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides poly-vinyl chloride market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global poly-vinyl chloride market, poly-vinyl chloride market share, poly-vinyl chloride market players, poly-vinyl chloride market segments and geographies, poly-vinyl chloride market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The poly-vinyl chloride market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Organizations Covered: Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

