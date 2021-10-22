Lori-Anne Demers of the Demers Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DUNCAN, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We each come into this world with a gift, but only by living true to ourselves do we make our gift available to the world.

When people take responsibility for the difference they are here to make, with the tools to make that difference, their contribution can be realized in all areas of life.

Accessing our personal power is a process of remembering who we are, discovering what we love and being true to ourselves.

The Demers Group supports individuals, groups and organizations to "remember who they are, discover what they love and be true to themselves” through masterful leadership coaching.

Lori-Anne Demers is master certified coach and the founder of the Demers Group, which specializes in change, engagement and corporate culture. It’s all in service of creating communities, working on behalf of community and ensuring people are connected.

“You don't need to teach somebody to be a great leader,” says Lori-Anne. “You just need to bring the greatness out in them.”

According to Lori-Anne, our gifts are found in our core. The Demers Group helps leaders expand their relationship with themselves so that they are aligned with who they are.

“Through the process of coaching, they remember who they are as a leader, and the natural gifts and strengths they bring,” says Lori-Anne. “People are more productive when they can relax and be themselves, so we teach people to be themselves, to celebrate themselves and to express themselves. When we do that, our leadership style will naturally show up.”

The Demers Group’s founding principle is Core Alignment. The group facilitates retreats for individuals to complete a series of programs known as the Core Alignment Pathway.

“We have inherited a language of separateness and blame,” says Lori-Anne. “It's a language of something's wrong. It’s not a language of love or a language of possibility. We need to create a new language, a new way of communicating.”

Close Up Radio will feature Lori-Anne Demers in an interview with Jim Masters on October 26th at 12pm EDT

