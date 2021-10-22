James A. Morel of Jam Consulting Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MOUNT CARROLL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If someone asked you “What do you get paid to do?” most people would list their responsibilities and the tasks associated with meeting those responsibilities, but that’s not really what you get paid for.

Ultimately, we are paid for our critical thinking skills and the sound judgment we exhibit in our decision making. If leaders are not self-aware of the factors that contribute to or inhibit critical thinking, they can’t lead themselves, let alone anyone else.

“You need to know yourself, you need to know what to say, and finally you need to know how to say it, but that first piece, knowing yourself, is what’s most important,” says James Morel.

Morel is the founder and CEO of JAM Consulting Group, specializing in sales and leadership effectiveness and enhanced performance. JAM’s focus is to develop customized training programs to help C-suite executives, leaders and their teams become better more impactful versions of their professional selves.

“The problem that leaders have is that the meeting is about them and their product,” says Morel. “When you’re a leader, it’s not about you anymore. It's about your employees. It's about your clients. It's about your prospects.”

Jam Consulting bases all its coaching leadership development programs on behavioral science principles.

“If I tell you something, before I ask you something, I raise your level of skepticism, which means a delay in judgment or action,” explains Morel. “If I ask you before I tell you, it neutralizes skepticism and ideas can be exchanged. You have to gain the alignment of your group. They will never open up to new ideas unless they know that they’ve been heard and understood. They need to be able to take ownership of ideas.”

Leaders, salespeople, and professionals from various industries choose to work with JAM because of their ability to set a collaborative tone.

“Our clients like working with us because they appreciate candid feedback,” says Morel. “The truth is critical to development.”

JAM Consulting Group celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

