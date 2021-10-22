Dextrin Market Growth Opportunity & Analysis, 2021-2030 | Key Segments, Benefits & Demand

Dextrin Market

Wide range of applications, rise in consumer preferences for clean labels, high nutritional food products, demand for convenience food fuel the growth of market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dextrin market garnered $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Wide range of applications, rise in consumer preferences for clean labels and high nutritional food products, and demand for convenience food fuel the growth of the global dextrin market. However, availability of substitutes hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in organic dextrin and demand for resistant dextrin provide new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (215 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13462 Covid-19 Scenario:Owing to the disrupted food & beverages industry due to lockdown measures and close down of manufacturing facilities, the dextrin market suffered losses during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.The industrial operations also interrupted due to lockdown and unavailability of the workforce. This led to reduced demand for dextrin. However, the demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global dextrin market based on type, application, and region.Based on type, the maltodextrin segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the amylodextrin segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the global Dextrin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13462?reqfor=covid Based on application, the industrial segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global dextrin market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the cosmetics segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13462 Leading players of the global dextrin market analyzed in the research include Agridient Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), American Key Products, Inc., Emsland Group, Cargill Inc., Meelunie B.V, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Puris, and TATE & LYLE PLC.Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Concentrate Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/concentrate-protein-market-A11143 Crustaceans Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crustaceans-market-A11170 Dairy Cream Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dairy-cream-market-A11145 Dried Spices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-spices-market-A11146 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research