Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size And Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Growth And Trends

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market is expected to grow from $0.33 billion in 2020 to $0.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2454&type=smp

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market consists of sale of veterinary patient monitoring equipment which are used to monitor animal's respiration, blood pressure, and other vital signs. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment are used to monitor the animals to detect diseases at early stages to prevent any risks. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment industry includes companies that manufacture monitoring devices to detect diseases which affect animals

Trends In The Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

Veterinarians and pet or cattle owners are shifting to wearable technology to keep track of the animal behavior. Wearable technology are smart electronic devices that are worn on the body or integrated in the clothing or accessories and monitor body temperature, behavior and movement. These wearable monitoring devices provide timely insights regarding the overall health of the animal and help veterinarian to provide appropriate diagnosis to the animal. For instance, Vetrax, a wearable sensor worn on a dog’s collar, enables clinicians and pet owners to monitor aspects of an animal’s behavior when they are unsupervised. According to a report by Veterinary Practice News, 83% of pet owners are satisfied with the use of wearable technology and 68% are finding it an effective way of monitoring weight and diabetes of their pets.

Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segments:

The global veterinary patient monitoring market is further segmented:

By Product: Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Others

By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Research Centers

By Animal: Small Companion Animals, Large Companion Animals, Wild Animals, Zoo Animals, Aquatic Animals, Exotic Animals

By Geography: The global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-patient-monitoring-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary patient monitoring equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market share, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market players, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market segments and geographies, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Smiths Group plc, Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, DRE Veterinary, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc. and Midmark Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2021:

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment, Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment, Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment, Other Veterinary Medical Equipment), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medical-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis), By Animal Type (Pet Animals, Livestock), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, In-House Testing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-laboratory-testing-services-global-market-report

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Testing), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Universities/Research Centers, Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing), By Animal (Livestock Cattle, Domestic Pets), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/