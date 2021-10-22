Global Synthetic Fibers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic fibers market is expected to grow from $108.94 billion in 2020 to $129.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $134.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1%. The increased usage of synthetic fibers in end-user industries is expected to drive the synthetic fibers market.

The synthetic fibers market consists of sales of synthetic fibers. Fibers are man-made textile synthetic fibers which are usually made from natural materials, such as rayon and acetate from cellulose, or regenerated protein synthetic fibers from zein or casein, as well as fully synthetic fibers such as nylon or acrylic synthetic fibers.

Increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials or advanced composite materials is increasing the need for synthetic fibers. Synthetic fibers made from polymer aromatic polyamide are mainly of two types, para-aramid and meta-aramid. Aramids, UHME polyethylene, and POA are the major types of specialty synthetic fibers. Marine, medical, sporting goods, pressure vessel, and reinforcement materials industries are the significant applications for the specialty synthetic fiber market and growth in these markets is driving the synthetic fibers market. For instance, some of the new products using synthetic fibers include bioplastics, plastic composites/nanocomposites, self-healing polymers, plastic electronics and smart and reactive polymers.

By Type: Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics, Polyolefin, Others

By Application: Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global synthetic fibers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic fibers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global synthetic fibers market, synthetic fibers global market share, synthetic fibers global market players, synthetic fibers global market segments and geographies, synthetic fibers global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic fibers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Synthetic Fibers Market Organizations Covered: Bombay Dyeing, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Indorama Corporation, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Teijin Limited, Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., DuPont, Dow Inc., Toho Tenax.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

