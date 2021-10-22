Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2025

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the augmented reality in training and education market size is expected grow from $8.34 billion in 2020 to $10.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 31%. The implementation of augmented reality (AR) technology in institutions is driving the market.

The augmented reality in training and education market consists of sales of augmented reality software for education and training and related products. Augmented reality is the latest advanced technology that is used in education/training to help the students, corporate employees to equip them with the knowledge or acquire skills by experiencing and interacting with different forms of reality, simulation, games, and others.

Trends In The Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market

Augmented reality game-based learning is the latest trend in the augmented reality in the training and education market. The combination of games and technology is helping students to perform various activities to gain knowledge/skills. For instance, the Europass Teacher Academy, a provider of professional development courses, says that schools are adopting the augmented reality to help students gain knowledge, acquire various skills by playing games, and experience reality through augmented reality. Teachers and educators are playing an important role to make students involved in different kinds of gaming activities in the learning process to educate students. Gamifying the academic materials intrigue the students and they are eagerly participating and role-playing in the learning process. The augmented reality technology through game-based learning is personally customized, socially constructed, and also extends beyond the classroom, which is helping students to gain knowledge and acquire various learning skills.

Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Segments:

The global augmented reality in education market is further segmented:

By Category: Primary and Secondary Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Other Learnings

By Device: Classroom Projectors, Smartphones, Laptops, Others

By End User: Higher Education, K-12

By Geography: The global augmented reality in education and training market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides augmented reality in training and education market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global augmented reality in training and education market, augmented reality in training and education market share, augmented reality in training and education market players, augmented reality in training and education market segments and geographies, augmented reality in training and education market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Organizations Covered: Google Expeditions Pioneer Program., zSpace, Magic Leap, Alchemy VR, Unimersiv, GAMOOZ, Meta Company, DAQRI, InGage, Popar, Chromville, NEXT/NOW, VironIT, Groove Jones, HQSoftware, INDE, Augment, Metagram, Fishermen Labs, Program-Ace, Apptension, Transition Technologies PSC, Quytech, Craftars, Appentus Technologies, BidOn Games Studio, Mofables, Cortex, ScienceSoft, Gravity Jack, Queppelin.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

