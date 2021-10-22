Global Surgical Robots Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global surgical robots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Surgical robots are the computer-controlled automated machines that used to conduct minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries in the healthcare sector. These robots can perform complex procedures by replicating the hand movements of the surgeons and using miniaturized surgical instruments meant to fit through small incisions. Moreover, surgical robots also offer faster recovery time than regular surgeries, minimal post-operative discomfort and reduced risks of infection and scars.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising incidences of neurological disorders, along with the growing geriatric population, is augmenting the demand for surgical robots. Furthermore, the increasing preference for MI procedures by both patients and healthcare providers is also substantially increasing the surgical robots market growth. Several technological advancements, such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) in the healthcare sector are also compelling the product demand. Rising investments in several R&D activities pertaining to robotics and medical sciences are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.
Surgical Robots Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the surgical robots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
SRI International Inc.
Medtronic
Zimmer Biomet
Maxar Technologies Limited
Verb Surgical
Medrobotics Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Accuray Incorporated
Renishaw
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global surgical robots market on the basis of product, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product:
Robotic Systems
Instruments and Accessories
Services
Breakup by Application:
Gynecological Surgery
Urological Surgery
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Other Applications
Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Structure of the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
