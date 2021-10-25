Phlebotomy Training At Stepping Stone Medical Statesville NC: What New Students Can Expect
Preparing For Phlebotomy Technician School At Stepping Stone Medical Statesville NCSTATESVILLE, NC, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working in phlebotomy is a smart move for students who are preparing to enter the medical industry. The field of phlebotomy allows students to provide direct care to patients while also experiencing work in a medical laboratory setting. This can prepare students to continue in the phlebotomy field or to move on to other roles within a health care setting. Phlebotomy school at Stepping Stone Medical in Statesville, NC provides students with everything they need to know to move forward with a successful phlebotomy career.
Here, we'll take a look at what students learn during their coursework in phlebotomy at Stepping Stone Medical in Statesville, NC, what students need in order to qualify for phlebotomy classes and the types of careers that students can expect after they complete their phlebotomy education.
What Do Students Learn In Phlebotomy School At Stepping Stone Medical in Statesville, NC?
During phlebotomy technician training classes, students learn many skills that prepare them to work with patients who need lab testing services. During classes, students learn how to draw blood from patients and blood donors. Students learn valuable tips on having a great bedside manner that can help people stay calm while getting their blood drawn, even if they feel nervous. Students also learn how to evaluate whether patients are competent to understand that they are going to have their blood drawn. In addition to learning the technical aspects of drawing blood, students also learn how to explain the procedure to patients in a way that makes sense.
During phlebotomy training at Stepping Stone Medical in Statesville, NC, students learn how to identify patients and label lab samples properly. Students also learn how to maintain medical testing equipment, and how to prepare samples for testing by a laboratory technician.
What Do Students Need To Start Phlebotomy School?
To start phlebotomy school at Stepping Stone Medical in Statesville, NC, students need to have a high school diploma or a GED, a social security card, and a valid ID. Students need to be at least 18 years old. A $100 non-refundable deposit is also required for students to reserve a spot in class.
Where Do Phlebotomists Work?
Upon completion of a phlebotomist technician training course at Stepping Stone Medical in Statesville, NC, students are prepared to work in a number of settings, including hospitals, private laboratories, non-profit organizations, home health care, and more.
