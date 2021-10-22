Therapist, Founder and Thought-Leader Natalia Rachel releases FREE e-book to help us shift from surviving to thriving

Therapist, Founder & Thought-Leader Natalia Rachel releases FREE e-book to help us shift from surviving to thriving.

SINGAPORE, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalia Rachel’s new e-book Endemic World –Healing as a Way of Life is a must read for all leaders, teachers, coaches, therapists, and self-development fanatics. As the world starts to recover from the trauma of Covid and we enter an endemic state, it is time to address the global mental health crisis by changing the way we look after ourselves and each other.

While mental health and sustainability have long been important topics, Natalia Rachel shares insights that help us to some of the unseen and unexpressed

systemic issues that keep us living in states of survival. In addition, she shares prompt for self-inquiry and self-healing that will have us thinking about the way we live and relate and have us questioning everything.

After surviving with the limitations of Covid, many have entered existential inquiry: What is the life I want? Is this the job, the relationship, or the state of health I want? Or do I want to do it differently? And if so, how do I start?

This e-book brings light to the confusion that we have all been feeling and leads us on a journey to find a more compassionate and sustainable way to be here. Through a series of essays, Natalia Rachel will ignite a new way of thinking that inspires us to look deeper and ignite a shift in the way we self-care and lead the way to a new future.

The e-book will be available free for download for a limited time.

About Natalia:



Natalia Rachel shares her voice to begin to remedy the world’s state of hustle, trauma, disconnect, and disrespect. Her insights into the human condition and our profound need for healing, self-compassion, empathy, and human connection, inspire audiences to awaken their hearts, illuminate their patterns and step forward towards self-care and relational repair.

Natalia Rachel brings an amalgamation of knowledge from years working as a therapist and clinic director with a focus on trauma and abuse recovery as well as her own personal journey recovering from mental health misdiagnosis and physical health conditions that stemmed from childhood trauma.



Her desire to answer the existential questions ‘Why am I?’, ‘Why are you?’, and ‘Why are we?’, led her on an incredible journey exploring mainstream & mental healthcare, complementary health care and the spectrum of the healing arts. Her messages distill over 20 years of her own lived self-mastery.



As we learn to live in an endemic world, Natalia Rachel is frequently called on to speak and facilitate workshops that inspire a proactive approach to mental health and highlight the undoubtedly link between mind, body, spirit, and relationships.



Natalia is best known for speaking on: mental health, burnout, trauma & trauma- informed culture, relationship dynamics, boundaries & respect, empathy, compassion & vulnerability. All her talks blend concepts from science, psychology, interpersonal neurobiology, philosophy, and spirituality in an engaging, accessible format that includes conceptual learning, experiential process, story, self-inquiry and self-care tool kit development. Audiences walk away feeling energized, hopeful and empowered to walk their own path of mastery.



