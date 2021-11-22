Announcing Pedes Orange County’s New Updates with an Emphasis on Education & Innovation
Alongside their growing team of specialists, Pedes is introducing new treatments: Genicular Artery Embolization, EndoAVF, & excel® V Laser SystemIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Southern California’s foremost vascular treatment center, we strive to consistently elevate our standard of care. Pedes Orange County is a multidimensional vascular care facility that upholds three core values: education, communication, and continuity of care. We want to educate our patients on their disease states so they not only understand what is happening to them but also feel confident in taking their next steps with us. We thrive on effective communication, making ourselves available and eager to answer any questions our patients may have. We encourage continuity of care because even after our patients receive treatment, extra steps might be necessary to ensure effective recovery and long-lasting results. Whether it is scheduling an in-person follow-up appointment or telemedicine visit with one of our vascular specialists, we want our patients to know we prioritize their care every step of the way. Alongside our core values, we are dedicated to providing the most innovative and top-of-the-line treatment to all of our patients.
We’re providing new treatment options to successfully address several vascular conditions.
The pain of osteoarthritis of the knee can severely limit physical activity. At Pedes, we’re addressing the pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee using genicular artery embolization (GAE), or embolization of the lining of the knee (the synovium). GAE is a novel, minimally-invasive procedure for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis. GAE injects tiny particles into the arteries supplying blood to the synovium, resulting in reduced blood supply. This reduces inflammation, providing immediate and long-term relief of knee pain.
Pedes also utilizes cutting-edge technology to aid in the treatment of kidney disease. Kidney disease treatment utilizes hemodialysis to purify the blood. EndoAVF, is a revolutionary, minimally-invasive procedure that creates a fistula in the forearm that serves as an access point for hemodialysis. In EndoAVF, two thin devices are inserted into the forearm through small needle punctures, one into an artery and the other into a vein. Magnets align the devices, and a connection is made between the artery and vein via a small burst of radiofrequency energy. The devices are removed and the arm heals without stitches and with little to no scarring.
Pedes Orange County also uses only the latest advances for treating vascular skin conditions. We’ve now added the excel® V laser system, a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art laser technology that can successfully treat skin conditions including rosacea, spider veins, telangiectasia, and pigmented lesions such as sunspots. The excel V® laser system utilizes a laser at specific frequencies that target abnormal blood vessels or pigments in the skin, which are then eliminated, allowing the skin to return to its natural color and tone.
Additionally, Pedes also has a newly designed website, that provides clear navigation and easy-to-access information about venous and arterial diseases, as well as conditions specific to women and those affecting men. Our website provides both overviews and deeper, highly-detailed information about individual arterial and vascular conditions and their treatments. Site visitors will find all the information they need to become informed about their conditions and how these can be treated at pedesorangecounty.com.
At Pedes Orange County, we’re committed to three core values: education, communication, and continuity of care. We make sure our patients are educated about their condition, so they can make an informed decision about their treatment. We open lines of communication with all physicians involved in the patient’s care, so everyone is informed about their condition and any treatments they receive.
About Pedes Orange County
Pedes Orange County is Orange County’s premier destination for vascular care, joining cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology and procedures with the most highly-skilled specialty providers to be found. We offer the most comprehensive vascular services in Orange County, with an exceptional staff chosen from the best and brightest the medical field has to offer. At Pedes Orange County we’re dedicated to providing a patient-centric environment together with the most effective treatment options. The result is a superior patient experience and the highest quality of vascular care.
B. Jones
Pedes Orange County
+1 949-207-3987
email us here
Endovascular Creation of an Arteriovenous Fistula or EndoAVF