ArtRevSol & Don't Fold Entertainment Present Mack Ben Widdit | "Land of the Beast" ft Weezy Pacino | Music Service

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- DFE Don't Fold Entertainment 's Mack Ben Widdit has endured some hardships that would have made most fold under pressure.While incarcerated, Mack Ben Widdit woke up from a horrible nightmare and penned this track from the confines of a prison cell. Unbeknownst to him, his sister had just become the victim of a senseless crime that claimed her life. These types of life-altering experiences are exactly the fuel behind the pain-filled words shared on this track.Take a listen as Mack Ben Widdit joins labelmate Weezy Pacino and together they take you on a “hood safari” through the concrete jungles of Richmond, VA, aka the “ Land Of The Beast ”.Catch (DFE) Don't Fold Entertainment + Mack Ben Widdit on social media and streaming platforms.All Links: https://linktr.ee/mackbenwiddit Contact Info: Tweezy: dntfoldceo@gmail.com | (804) 956-7946