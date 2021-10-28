Submit Release
ArtRevSol & Don't Fold Entertainment Present Mack Ben Widdit | "Land of the Beast" ft Weezy Pacino | Music Service

Take a listen as Mack Ben Widdit joins labelmate Weezy Pacino and together they take you on a “hood safari” through the concrete jungles of Richmond, VA.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DFE Don't Fold Entertainment's Mack Ben Widdit has endured some hardships that would have made most fold under pressure.

While incarcerated, Mack Ben Widdit woke up from a horrible nightmare and penned this track from the confines of a prison cell. Unbeknownst to him, his sister had just become the victim of a senseless crime that claimed her life. These types of life-altering experiences are exactly the fuel behind the pain-filled words shared on this track.

Take a listen as Mack Ben Widdit joins labelmate Weezy Pacino and together they take you on a “hood safari” through the concrete jungles of Richmond, VA, aka the “Land Of The Beast”.

Catch (DFE) Don't Fold Entertainment + Mack Ben Widdit on social media and streaming platforms.

All Links: https://linktr.ee/mackbenwiddit
Contact Info: Tweezy: dntfoldceo@gmail.com | (804) 956-7946

Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
+13524253905 ext.
email us here

