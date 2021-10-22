Detour to relieve traffic from Kuhio Highway repaving in Kilauea begins Monday, Oct. 25

Main, News Posted on Oct 21, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai residents of a detour on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kilauea between South Koolau Road and North Koolau Road starting Monday, Oct. 25. The detour will address heavy traffic in the area due to the current paving project. Work must take place during the day due to the shearwater nesting season.

Northbound (Hanalei-bound) motorists will be detoured to Koolau Road during work hours. Southbound traffic will not be detoured and remain on Kuhio Highway. Kuhio Highway northbound between South and North Koolau Road will remain open to Kapuna Road residents and those living off the highway between South and North Koolau Road. Flaggers will be stationed at either end of the project limits and signage will be placed to guide northbound motorists along the detour route.

Hours for the detour are:

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday through project completion.

The estimated completion date of the paving project is Nov. 5, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and drive with caution through the work zone.