Pavement repairs scheduled on the westbound H-1 Freeway in Kapolei and northbound H-2 Freeway in Waipio

Main, News Posted on Oct 21, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, notifies Oahu motorists of closures scheduled on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei and the H-2 Freeway in Waipio, for pavement reconstruction work. Roadwork details are as follows. Westbound H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1).

Work will occur on Friday nights, through Saturday mornings, on Oct. 22-Oct. 23 and on Oct. 29-Oct. 30. Two right lanes will be closed on Friday nights, from 9 p.m. through Saturday mornings, until 6 a.m., for concrete demolition work and preparation work for concrete pouring. Traffic will be shifted to utilize the median which will provide 2 lanes open for motorist access. On Saturdays, from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, lanes will be reduced to a single right lane to allow the concrete to cure.

Northbound H-2 Freeway in the vicinity of the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp (Exit 3).

Two right lanes will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grinding of concrete pavement.

Message boards will be posted to inform motorists of closure details. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders have been notified of the closures and will be allowed through. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###