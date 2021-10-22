Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the 1300 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 6:21 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then snatched property from the victim and fled the scene. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, 40 year-old Walter Geovanni Mancia, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).