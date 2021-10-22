Attorney General Ford Announces Voter Fraud Charges

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Donald Kirk Hartle, 55, of Las Vegas, has been charged with two voter fraud crimes in relation to the 2020 general election: Voting Using Name of Another Person and Voting More Than Once at Same Election, both category D felonies. According to the criminal complaint, on or between Oct. 26, 2020 and Oct. 30, 2020, the defendant voted twice, including once in the name of Rosemarie Hartle.

“Voter fraud is rare, but when it happens it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “I want to stress that our office will pursue any credible allegations of voter fraud and will work to bring any offenders to justice.”

“Our office takes voter fraud very seriously,” said Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske. “Our Securities Division worked hard to bring this case to a close.”

Both charges are punishable by a prison term of up to four years, as well as a fine of up to $5,000. The defendant’s initial court appearance is set for Nov. 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., in the Las Vegas Township Justice Court.

This case was investigated by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office and is being prosecuted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecutions Division.

To view the criminal complaint, click here.

