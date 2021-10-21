October Job Fests, Virtual Job Fair bring together Vermont employers and jobseekers

Montpelier, Vt. – Through in-person and virtual job fair events held this week, the Vermont Department of Labor and local partners came together to provide job-seeking Vermonters the opportunity to meet with employers hiring across Vermont. October Job Fest events were held in Bennington and Rutland as outdoor in-person job fairs on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, while a virtual job fair focusing on the ski industry was held on Thursday.

“Events like these allow us to better meet job-seeking Vermonters where they are, connecting them with hiring employers and other resources to get them back to work”, said Michael Harrington, Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner. “We look forward to continuing to support Vermonters and appreciate the local partnerships that allow these local events to be even more impactful for communities.”

October Job Fest events in Bennington and Rutland were coordinated by the Department, VocRehab Vermont and Creative Workforce Solutions, as well the Southern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Catamount Radio and Chaffee Art Center. The two events totaled more than 55 employers and nearly 200 jobseekers, with Bennington’s event attracting more than 100 jobseekers, and Rutland’s weather-impacted event attracting nearly 70 jobseekers.

“It was a great day in Bennington to have our October Job Fest,” Matt Harrington, Executive Director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce said. “This was a great way to get some of the needs met on both sides. Employers got to meet with new viable candidates and jobseekers got to meet potential employers in a relaxed setting. I think this was a really valuable experience for both jobseekers and employers and is another way workforce partners can come together to solve problems. We’ve got a long road to post-pandemic recovery, but this is one step in the right direction for our business members and community.”

Thursday also included the #Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fair, the Department’s weekly virtual event where employers are able to promote openings directly to jobseekers. This week’s event focused on ski industry jobs, including presentations from Ski Vermont and employers spanning from mountains, resorts, hospitality, restaurants and equipment. 10 employers and more than 35 jobs seekers attended the virtual event. For additional information on future weekly virtual job fairs, visit Labor.Vermont.gov/event/virtual-job-fairs.

In addition to job fairs, the Department of Labor continues to offer both in-person and virtual services for jobseekers, including workshops and career consultations. Those looking for assistance may contact their local job center or visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs to learn more.