Saint Mary’s Man Indicted for Sexual Assault of a Minor

October 21, 2021

(Bethel, AK) – A Bethel grand jury earlier this month indicted 27-year-old George Cody Peterson on two counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor. The indictment is based on allegations that Patterson sexually assaulted a minor during an incident in Saint Mary’s in 2019.

Peterson was indicted on one count of sexual assault in the second degree, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Peterson faces sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment per each count.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated these incidents. Anyone with additional information related to the charges is asked to contact the Bethel or Saint Mary’s Trooper Post.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles at (907) 543-2055.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

