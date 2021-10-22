Inslee appoints Anna Gigliotti to the Grant County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the appointment of Anna Gigliotti to the Grant County Superior Court. She replaces Judge David Estudillo, who President Biden recently appointed to the federal judiciary.

Gigliotti currently serves as a Grant County District Court commissioner, a position she has held since 2018. In that role, she presides over criminal and civil matters. Before joining the bench, Gigliotti worked as a Grant County deputy prosecuting attorney from 2016 to 2018, prosecuting misdemeanor and felony cases. She also has five years of experience as a criminal defense attorney and another eight years doing prosecutorial work.

In the community, Gigliotti serves as a swim team coach. Professionally, she has also been a member of the District and Municipal Court Judges Association, Grant County Bar Association, and Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

“Anna has been an outstanding court commissioner in Grant County, earning her a strong reputation on the bench,” said Inslee. “I look forward to her bringing those skills now to the Superior Court.”

Gigliotti obtained her bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University. She earned her law degree at Whittier Law School.