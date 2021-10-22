Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes Press Release for "Season of the Fall"

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes Presents The Latest Music Video From 3Fifs

Returning with my first single in 6 years, ‘Season of the Fall’ is a reminder to watch the company you keep. The ones closest to you are the ones plotting your downfall” — 3Fifs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes announce the release of the “Season of the Fall” music video by 3FIFS. The new visuals, presented by Coast 2 Coast, is currently available on Youtube.

3Fifs (Three Fifs) is a St. Louis, MO born hip-hop artist who aims to make history. Since releasing his first full-length project “Birth of a Nation” in February of 2013, Fifs has gone on to earn several accolades: Three was nominated "Freshman of the Year" at the 2014 SLUMFEST Hip-Hop Awards; has been featured on countless blogs and radio stations; had the music video for his single "Danny Bonaduce" featured on MTV’s RapFix, and the former TV star himself featured the video on his website and radio show; in May of 2014, became one of only 14 US hip-hop artists chosen to showcase at the Canadian Music Week, performing live at the Hard Rock Café in Toronto; and was selected "Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year" in the Great American Song Contest 2016.

Following his international acclaim, 3Fifs relocated to Atlanta, GA to expand his reach. After hearing his music and viewing his music videos, Mike Love (formerly the Senior VP Program Director for Cumulus Media, now CEO of Bluetag Media) decided he had to work with the rising star. “You have the potential to turn this game upside down. Your style is unique, your music is high quality, and you have the sense to know how to make it all work.” – Mike LoveNow, residing in Palm Beach, FL, 3Fifs marked a triumphant return to the music scene, after a six-year hiatus, with a guest verse and writing credit on fellow Palm Beach rising star Teon Jones's single "Do You Wanna." The song has captured the attention of hip-hop legend, Trick Daddy, who lends his voice for the video's introduction. Shaken and inspired by the death of his cousin, O So Amazin', with whom he frequently collaborated, as well as a change in priorities prompted by the ongoing pandemic, Fifs is focused, more than ever, on being a force in this industry.

About Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes are the most widely distributed mixtapes in the world, with over 100 million downloads/plays generated by over 200 volumes officially hosted by major artists. Coast 2 Coast has a solid reach in the new music industry with a digital magazine, DJ coalition, industry tips blog, yearly convention, and more. Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes represents a unique opportunity for artists of all urban genres, from major to indie. For more information, visit http://www.coast2coastmixtapes.com.

3Fifs - Season of the Fall (Explicit)